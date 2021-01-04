Man accused of shooting State Trooper in Springfield to be arraigned Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of shooting a State Trooper in Springfield on New Year’s Eve is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio, 31-year-old Christopher Gardner is facing multiple charges including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Procopio said the incident happened when a 26-year-old state trooper and a Springfield police officer went to investigate a report of a disturbance with shots fired on Nursery Street around 11:17 p.m. An investigation revealed that Gardner was exchanging gunfire with another person in a parking lot at the intersection of Nursery and Stafford street.

When police got there, Gardner allegedly fired at their police cars and one of the bullets struck the trooper in his left leg. That trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but has been released, and is recovering.

Gardner had got away but a description of him was sent to troopers and officers in the Springfield area. Moments later, a State Police K9 trooper saw the suspect running on Stafford Street. The trooper chased the man down through backyards and lost sight of him but Springfield officers found him a short time after and arrested him. Gardner is charged with the following:

Armed assault with intent to murder (2 counts)

Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Discharging a firearm within 50 feet of a building

Gardner is being held on a $150,000 cash bail and was transferred to the Ludlow House of Correction.