NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee accused of stealing dozens of pocket-sized items while on the job is facing new charges, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The Bristol County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging Robert Burchell with 19 counts of larceny over $1,200.

Burchell is accused of covertly stealing “pocket-sized” artifacts while working as a facilities associate at the museum, which he later sold to local antique and pawn shops for cash.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody back in January after a West Bridgewater shop owner came forward with some of the artifacts, which he claimed to have purchased from Burchell.

The DA’s office believes that Burchell stole more than $150,000 worth of artifacts from the museum. The vast majority of those artifacts have since been returned.

Burchell is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges next Friday.