Man accused of threatening to kill girlfriend “biblical style” due in court

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A court hearing will be held Thursday for a man accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend “biblical style.”

A judge ordered Christopher Barroso, 41, of Ludlow, held without the right to bail following his arraignment on charges of assault and battery and threatening to commit a crime.

Barroso is accused of violently assaulting a woman from Chicopee at a home on Chapin Street in Ludlow.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that Barroso also bit an officer in the leg when police tried to speak to him.

Thursday’s hearing at Palmer District Court will determine whether Barroso should be granted bail, or whether he is considered to dangerous for release.