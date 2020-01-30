Man accused of using Westfield resident’s credit card info to buy iPhone at Holyoke Mall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives are looking to identify a man who is accused of creating an Apple account with a Westfield resident’s personal and credit card information in order to buy an iPhone.

According to Westfield police, the man shown in the surveillance photo created the fraudulent account on December 20, 2019. He then allegedly ordered and picked up a $1,200 iPhone at the Apple store in the Holyoke Mall.

Can you identify this suspect?

(Westfield Detective Bureau)

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Scott Schuster at S.Schuster@cityofwestfield.org. Anyone with tips may remain anonymous.