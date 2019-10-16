Man allegedly crashed into car while OUI of drugs in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A man from Charlestown is facing an OUI drugs charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car in Northampton early Wednesday morning.

According to Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper, the 33-year-old man was driving on North Main Street when Veterans Affairs Medical Center police witnessed the car turn off into a parking lot and crash into a parked car around 12:05 a.m.

Officers saw what appeared to be a lit marijuana cigarette in the center console. After further investigation, the man was arrested for OUI drugs, second offense and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.