Man allegedly intoxicated in Springfield arrested with loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a man and seized a loaded firearm after locating a man passed out next to a car in a driveway on Jasper Street in Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the 200 block of Jasper Street around 9:10 p.m. where they found Gliffaud Gelin passed out in a driveway with the car door open and the interior lights on.

There was a loaded magazine next to his leg and a semi-automatic firearm on the driver’s side floor board. Walsh said Gelin, who appeared to be intoxicated, woke up and was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Gelin was previously convicted of firearms charges and out on bail in a heroin case. He is charged with the following: