Man allegedly stabs girlfriend to death with sword in Queens; body found in closet: sources

BRIARWOOD, Queens — A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old girlfriend with a sword, among other weapons, police sources said.

Mindy Singer’s body was found inside the closet of Peter Ikonomou’s 85th Road home on Tuesday night, sources said.

Officers had responded to the apartment for reports of a robbery in progress.

Singer suffered multiple stab wounds.

Ikonomou’s mother was at the building when officers arrived; she’d been worried about her son, sources said.

Police arrested Ikonomou on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He’d previously been arrested on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, sources said.