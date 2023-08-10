SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an armed assault robbery and stalking a victim.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers have been investigating a man allegedly involved in multiple stalking incidents of the same victim in Indian Orchard.

During an unrelated investigation on Wednesday, detectives saw the suspect’s vehicle and identified the driver as 29-year-old John-Paul Vargas of Southbridge. Police conducted a traffic stop on Seymour Street and arrested Vargas.

Inside his vehicle, police seized more than 11 grams of cocaine, a firearm magazine, a firearm silencer, 330 bags of heroin, more than 11 grams of black tar heroin and more than $1,600 in cash.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Vargas was currently out on bail from Eastern Hampshire District Court for heroin and cocaine distribution charges and a charge of open and gross lewdness. He has also been previously convicted in Springfield for open and gross lewdness.

Vargas is facing the following charges:

Firearm-Armed Assault to Rob

Heroin Trafficking

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a Firearm Silencer

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Stalking