Man allegedly struck over the head with bottle several times in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after allegedly being hit in the head several times with a glass bottle in Northampton on Saturday.

Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, an officer heard glass shattering near Strong Avenue around 2:48 a.m. and found a man bleeding from a head injury near Local Burger on Main Street.

Kasper said an officer applied pressure to the victim’s head to control the bleeding while another officer investigated the situation and found that the man had been struck over the head several times. The suspect allegedly got into a car and left the area.

Police are still looking into the cause of the incident.