Massachusetts State Police investigation suggests Silvestri may have obtained the firearms in New Hampshire.

ROWLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Brookline man was arrested for firearms charges after police were called to a report of a vehicle being operated erratically on I-95 in Rowley.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:39 p.m. on Saturday a Trooper was called to the weigh station on I-95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. The Trooper spoke with the driver of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, 24-year-old Stewart Silvestri, and observed a handgun with a 50-round drum magazine in plain sight inside the vehicle and another handgun under the driver’s seat.

Silvestri was detained for safety while the Trooper investigated and additional police arrived to assist. Troopers found the following inside the vehicle:

7 polymer handguns

1 AR-style short-barreled rifle

34 magazines, 23 of which were high-capacity magazines, 23 of the magazines were loaded with varying amounts of rounds

At least 22 various firearm components

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

It was determined Silvestri does not have a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts and was booked on firearms charges at the State Police Barracks in Newbury. Information gathered in the investigation suggests he may have obtained the firearms in New Hampshire.

Due to his behavior, several field sobriety tests were conducted and police determined he was allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Inside Silvestri’s backpack, police found the following:

Approximately 42 grams of cocaine

53 suboxone strips

167 Xanax pills

Approximately 15 grams of liquid GHB (a central nervous system depressant)

Multiple other types of drugs

Several prescription medications

Stewart Silvestri is charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm (8 counts)

Possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device (25 counts)

Multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity firearm in the commission of a felony

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm,

Possession of a silencer

Possession of a firearm while under the influence

OUI-Drugs

Possession of Class A, B, and E narcotics.

Silvestri is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Newburyport District Court.