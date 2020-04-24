1  of  2
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob convenience store in Springfield, BB gun seized

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob a convenience store on Spring Street Thursday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the 900 block of Worthington Street to look for a man who possibly had a gun and located 38-year-old Robert Smith walking out of a store on Spring Street shortly after 10 a.m.

As an officer pulled over, an employee came out of the store and told officers Smith had a gun. Officers then arrested Smith and located a black bb gun tucked in his waistband.

(PHOTO: Springfield PD)

Walsh said Smith allegedly asked the store clerk for money and then pointed the gun at him. The employee believed the gun was real and backed away as officers arrived outside.

Smith has previous arrests for violent felonies including firearm charges. He is facing an attempted armed robbery charge.

