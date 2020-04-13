Man arrested after allegedly beating up an elderly man in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old man Friday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 22-year-old Timothy Lynch was arrested after officers received a report of an elderly man being assaulted. Wilk said around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to 470 Memorial Drive where they found a 66-year-old man on the ground with visible injuries on his legs, nose, and ear and was noticeably shaking.

Wilk said the elderly man told officers a car came through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, almost hitting him. An argument started afterward when the elderly man said he went up to the driver to tell him to slow down. The man then said the passenger, later identified as Lynch, allegedly got out of the car and punched him, knocked him to the ground and began kicking him before driving away.

As officers were helping the elderly man, Wilk said Lynch returned to the area and told officers he did not like the way the elderly man was being disrespectful to his friend who was the driver.

The 22-year-old was arrested and taken to the Chicopee Police Department. Wilk said the bail clerk came to the police station to pay his $500 bail, however, during the process, Lynch allegedly became belligerent, and non-cooperative. The bail clerk revoked the bail.

Wilk said while attempting to place Lynch back into his cell, he began fighting and resisting with officers. After being placed in his cell, he was taken to Ludlow Correctional Facility.

Timothy Lynch was charged with the following: