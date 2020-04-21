Man arrested after allegedly breaking and entering convenience store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man for breaking and entering at a convenience store on State Street early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 12:30 a.m., officers found 52-year-old Jose Ayala who matched the description of the suspect on the store’s security camera behind the High School of Commerce.

Walsh said Ayala kicked a window, destroyed property, and stole some items which were recovered.

Ayala is charged with the following:

  • Breaking and entering into a building at nighttime for a felony
  • Defacement of real or personal property
  • Larceny from a building

