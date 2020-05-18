Watch Live
7-9PM: Connecticut COVID-19 Town Hall with government and community leaders answering your questions

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Springfield, drugs seized

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested and a man and seized cocaine and heroin after an attempted car break-in Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Horace Street for a report of an individual trying to break into cars and found 30-year-old Jose Rivera trying to break into a car around 7 p.m.

Rivera was arrested and officers seized 86 bags of heroin, 34 bags of crack-cocaine, and a bag of powder cocaine. He is facing the following charges:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug (2 counts)
  • Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle (2 counts)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Donate Today