Man arrested after allegedly breaking into cars in Springfield, drugs seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested and a man and seized cocaine and heroin after an attempted car break-in Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Horace Street for a report of an individual trying to break into cars and found 30-year-old Jose Rivera trying to break into a car around 7 p.m.

Rivera was arrested and officers seized 86 bags of heroin, 34 bags of crack-cocaine, and a bag of powder cocaine. He is facing the following charges: