Man arrested after allegedly breaking into, stealing from store in West Springfield

(West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into and stealing from a store in West Springfield on Sunday night.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers saw Kenneth Delgado walking away from Fast Feet on 231 Elm Street and attempting to run from police at 11:30 p.m. Officers arrested him at the intersection of Elm Street and Southworth Street.

According to police, Delgado’s car was parked on the sidewalk in front of the store and located inside it was the store’s cash register, hypodermic needles, a flashlight, and a saw.

Inside the store, police found multiple trash bags containing store merchandise, a hammer on the floor and the alarm system that was ripped from the wall.

Delgado was initially arrested on January 4, 2015, for breaking into the same business as well as several other businesses on Elm Street, Main Street, and Union Street. He is charged with the following:

  • Breaking and entering a building (night time) for a felony
  • Larceny from a building
  • Possession of burglarious tools

