Man arrested after allegedly fighting police, resisting arrest in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man in Chicopee Thursday after he allegedly fought an officer and resisted arrest.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, an officer came across 33-year-old Billy Elliot who appeared to be asleep standing up in Willimansett around 12:30 a.m.

Wilk said the officer woke Elliot up and asked him if he was okay and he told the officer he had been using drugs.

After asking Elliot to keep his hands out of his pockets several times, the officer removed the object from his pocket which was a metal pipe used for smoking narcotics.

Wilk said Elliot then pushed against the officer, attempted to run, and continued to fight and resist the officer who was trying to stop him. Officers then located Elliot near the Pulaski Hall on Norman Street and were able to handcuff him.

Officers seized two hypodermic needles from Elliot’s pocket and a razor blade that dropped from his pocket while he was running. He was then taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. While being processed, a counterfeit $100 bill was located in Elliot’s property. He was held on $540 bail and transferred to the Ludlow House of Corrections. He is charged with the following: