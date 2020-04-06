Man arrested after allegedly firing a shot into the air in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing a shot into the air Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 26-year-old Kavante Brantley was arrested after officers received a report of a shot fired on Massachusetts Avenue around 3 p.m. Walsh said during an investigation, officers discovered Brantley was involved in an argument with a woman and fired a gun into the air.

Walsh said no one was hurt and nothing was struck. While running away from the area, Brantley allegedly struck a car with the blunt end of the firearm.

Officers arrested Brantley, however his firearm was not found.

He was charged with the following: