Man arrested after allegedly robbing Springfield convenience store with knife

Crime

by: Katrina Kincade

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh the suspect, 36-year-old Andres Oviedo, threatened the store clerk at 770 Main Street with a knife, left the store, and then came back and stole items. No one was injured. 

Officers found Oviedo near the intersection of Main Street and Fremont Street. They arrested him on Main Street and later charged him with armed robbery. 

