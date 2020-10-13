Man arrested after allegedly selling guns in Springfield, drugs and cash seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several gun and drug charges after allegedly running from police on Fort Pleasant Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 4 p.m. officers were called to an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue after receiving information that 26-year-old Joshua Santiago was selling guns.

When officers arrived, Santiago began walking away from a group of people and officers ordered him to stop. He then allegedly sprinted away while holding an object, later determined to be a firearm, in his waistband.

Walsh said Santiago then jumped over a first floor railing into a courtyard where officers were able to take him into custody.

Officers seized a loaded large capacity firearm in his jeans, 42 bags of heroin packaged to be sold, $1,838, crack-cocaine and marijuana. He is facing the following charges: