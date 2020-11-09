Man arrested after allegedly shooting at two people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly shooting at two individuals on Bristol Street on Friday morning.

According to Springfield Polices spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Bristol Street for a shotspotter activation around 10:45 a.m. where they located 23-year-old Michael Grimes hiding in the back of a home as well as a firearm nearby.

Detectives were able to gather evidence and determined that Grimes shot at two individuals which set off the shotspotter. He is charged with the following: