Man arrested after allegedly shooting at two people in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly shooting at two individuals on Bristol Street on Friday morning.

According to Springfield Polices spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Bristol Street for a shotspotter activation around 10:45 a.m. where they located 23-year-old Michael Grimes hiding in the back of a home as well as a firearm nearby.

Detectives were able to gather evidence and determined that Grimes shot at two individuals which set off the shotspotter. He is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Attempted assault and battery with a firearm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes