Man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim, injuring Springfield police cadet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed someone early Monday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 2:10 a.m., 25-year-old Nouredine Diedhiou from West Springfield was arrested after officers located a man stabbed on Belmont Avenue. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh said as officers were treating the victim in the area, another call came in matching the description of the suspect later identified as Diedhiou on Ranney Street. Officers say Diedhiou was allegedly making inappropriate gestures to a woman who was in a car.

Diedhiou was found on White Street and was arrested. Walsh said officers noticed he had a knife on him as well. While being processed at the Springfield Police Department, he was asked to wash his hands. As Diedhiou dried his hands with a paper towel, he managed to pick up a computer monitor and smashed it into a cadet’s face, splitting his lip.

Diedhiou was charged with the following: