Man arrested after allegedly threatening to cough on officers, give them coronavirus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to give officers the coronavirus on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 1,000 block of Sumner Avenue for a disturbance inside a home.

After officers cleared out about 10 people that were inside the kitchen, 22-year-old Darius Figueroa approached an officer and yelled at him “I have corona, I’ll cough on all of you, you all want corona.”

Walsh said an officer then advised the suspect that he made a felony threat and Figueroa responded by saying, “I don’t care, [expletive] you all.”

Officers then told Figueroa to put his hands behind his back and he allegedly ran away and tried to hide in a bedroom.

Figueroa was arrested after resisting arrest and is charged with a felony threat and resisting arrest.