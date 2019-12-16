Man arrested after allegedly trying to steal Uber drivers’ car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Northampton Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal a car from an Uber driver after receiving a ride Sunday night.

According to Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper, officers received a report at 10:34 p.m. of a man trying to steal an Uber driver’s car in the area of Bridge Street.

Kasper said, the Uber driver picked up the 32-year-old man in Amherst and while driving over the Calvin Coolidge Bridge the suspect asked the driver if he could pull over.

The suspect then got out and allegedly told the driver to get out and removed him from the car. Kasper said he then got into the car and tried to start it but was unsuccessful because the driver removed the keys.

The suspect then left the car and allegedly chased the driver who ran away and called 911.

Officers located the victim and suspect on Crosby Street and arrested the man. He was charged with carjacking and assault and battery.