Man arrested after brief foot pursuit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers recovered a ghost gun and arrested a man after a brief foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 1 p.m. a motorcycle rider, later identified as 26-year-old Jose Figueroa, crashed into a truck’s wheel in a construction zone on Locust Street.
An officer working a construction detail went to see if Figueroa needed any medical attention and as the officer was going towards him he saw a semi-automatic firearm fall from his waistband and land on the street.
Walsh said Figueroa picked up the gun and attempted to get back on his motorcycle, but instead dropped the motorcycle and began running towards Acushnet Avenue.
A foot pursuit then began and Figueroa allegedly scaled a fence onto Rutledge Avenue where assisting officers were. Figueroa was taken into custody but had dropped the firearm during the pursuit.
Officers then located the semi-automatic firearm with a laser attachment in the driveway of a home on Acushnet Avenue. The firearm was a ghost gun. Walsh said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Northampton. He is charged is with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Leaving the scene of a property damage accident