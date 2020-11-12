Man arrested after brief foot pursuit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers recovered a ghost gun and arrested a man after a brief foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 1 p.m. a motorcycle rider, later identified as 26-year-old Jose Figueroa, crashed into a truck’s wheel in a construction zone on Locust Street.

An officer working a construction detail went to see if Figueroa needed any medical attention and as the officer was going towards him he saw a semi-automatic firearm fall from his waistband and land on the street.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Walsh said Figueroa picked up the gun and attempted to get back on his motorcycle, but instead dropped the motorcycle and began running towards Acushnet Avenue.

A foot pursuit then began and Figueroa allegedly scaled a fence onto Rutledge Avenue where assisting officers were. Figueroa was taken into custody but had dropped the firearm during the pursuit.

Officers then located the semi-automatic firearm with a laser attachment in the driveway of a home on Acushnet Avenue. The firearm was a ghost gun. Walsh said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Northampton. He is charged is with the following: