Man arrested after brief police chase in Chicopee, illegal firearm, cocaine seized

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing gun charges after he allegedly led police on a brief chase in Chicopee Friday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, an officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Alexander Velazquez on Chicopee street around 12:57 a.m. after he was observed speeding.

The officer followed the car down side streets before he was able to pull Velazquez over on Grattan Street. Wilk said the officer discovered Velazquez was driving with only a permit and had a warrant out for his arrest. He also allegedly kept reaching toward the glove compartment during the stop.

He was then arrested and police allegedly seized a firearm and ammunition from the glove box after searching the car. Wilk said while Velazquez was being booked, officers found a bag of cocaine on him.

Velazquez was held on a $1,040 bail until his arraignment. He is facing the following charges: