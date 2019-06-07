Man arrested after carrying air rifle into Forest Park

by: Danielle Eaton

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon in Springfield after a large disturbance was created when he allegedly brought an air rifle into Forest Park.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the area at 12:20 p.m. after a 911 call about a man entering the park with a rifle.

Walsh said officers quickly got to the park and found 21-year-old Jamin Martinez of Springfield carrying a bb gun, also known as an air rifle.

The rifle had caused a large disturbance as there were hundreds of kids in the park.

Walsh said the rifle was confiscated. Martinez is charged with breach of peace while armed and disorderly conduct.

