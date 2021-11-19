Man arrested after disturbance on Longhill Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a disturbance report Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a gun on the 0-100 block of Longhill Street. Police found two people involved and identified one as 32-year-old Stephon Welfare, who was getting out of a car as officers arrived.

Welfare was placed under arrest for two active warrants and police seized a bag of crack-cocaine. A search of the car revealed a loaded firearm, a box of ammunition, additional crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, scales, and packaging materials.

Stephon Welfare of Springfield is charged with the following: