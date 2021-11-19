Man arrested after disturbance on Longhill Street in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stephon Welfare

Stephon Welfare (Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a disturbance report Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a gun on the 0-100 block of Longhill Street. Police found two people involved and identified one as 32-year-old Stephon Welfare, who was getting out of a car as officers arrived.

Welfare was placed under arrest for two active warrants and police seized a bag of crack-cocaine. A search of the car revealed a loaded firearm, a box of ammunition, additional crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, scales, and packaging materials.

Stephon Welfare of Springfield is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Loaded Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm without a License
  • Cocaine Trafficking (36 – 100 grams)
  • Possession of Ammunition without a License
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
  • Breaking and Entering Daytime
  • Assault & Battery
  • Arrest Warrant
  • Arrest Warrant

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories