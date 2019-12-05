Man arrested after failing to register as sex offender in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police arrested a man who failed to register as a sex offender Wednesday.

According to the West Springfield Department, Aliaksandr Tabolich was arrested after officers found him at a residence on Prospect Street following an unrelated incident on Tuesday.

Police said in October of this year, the West Springfield Police Sex Offender Audit Unit was alerted to Tabolich’s presence in West Springfield by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.

The alert lead police at a home where he was not found. Officers said at the time, Tabolich was placed in violation by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.

Tabolich was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. (Level 2-3)