HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department arrested a man after finding a large-capacity gun and drugs in his car on Saturday.
According to the Holyoke Police Department, two people were walking on Main Street and reported that a man in a black Acura had pointed a gun at them, and then drove towards the Racing Mart.
Police said they located the vehicle with tinted windows, with no one inside. After a brief investigation, officers placed 32-year-old Donovan Mangual under arrest.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a firearm with a large capacity magazine, approximately 40 bundles of heroin, and a small bag of cocaine.
Mangual is being charged with the following:
- Two counts of Assault w/Dangerous weapon
- Possession to Distribute Class A
- Possession to Distribute Class B
- Firearm in commission of Felony
- Improper storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a large large-capacity firearm
- Ammunition without FID
