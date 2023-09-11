HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department arrested a man after finding a large-capacity gun and drugs in his car on Saturday.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, two people were walking on Main Street and reported that a man in a black Acura had pointed a gun at them, and then drove towards the Racing Mart.

Police said they located the vehicle with tinted windows, with no one inside. After a brief investigation, officers placed 32-year-old Donovan Mangual under arrest.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a firearm with a large capacity magazine, approximately 40 bundles of heroin, and a small bag of cocaine.

Holyoke Police Department

Mangual is being charged with the following:

Two counts of Assault w/Dangerous weapon

Possession to Distribute Class A

Possession to Distribute Class B

Firearm in commission of Felony

Improper storage of a Firearm

Possession of a large large-capacity firearm

Ammunition without FID