SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after police were dispersing a crowded parking garage on Bridge Street.

As the late-night establishments were closing at around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispersing the crowd out of the parking garage on the 100 block of Bridge Street. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers approached a group who were drinking in public and saw a man concealing an object in his sweatshirt pocket.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Claudio Echevarria-Perez of Springfield after a loaded high-capacity firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition was found in his pocket and 165 bags of heroin, 12 bags of cocaine, 42 tramadol pills, and more than $500 were seized from inside the car.

Claudio Echevarria-Perez of Springfield is charged with the following: