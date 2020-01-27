Man arrested after leading police on a car chase in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after leading police on a car chase Sunday morning in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, 49-year-old Christopher Weeks of Springfield was arrested after allegedly stealing tools from Home Depot on Daggett Drive.

LaFrance said around 9:20 a.m, officers received a report of Weeks stealing and leaving the store in a blue Subaru Outback. Witnesses gave officers his license plate number which registered to a stolen car. LaFrance said officers spotted the Subaru and attempted to stop it, however, Weeks allegedly continued to drive North on Riverdale Street and headed into Holyoke.

During a second attempt to stop the car on Appleton and Beech Street, Weeks allegedly struck the police cruiser and continued to drive until he crashed through a fence striking a retaining wall at Hampshire and Chestnut Street said LaFrance.

Officers were able to put him in custody after he got out of his car. No injuries were reported.

Weeks was charged with the following: