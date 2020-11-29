Man arrested after Monson police find large amount of drugs in car

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man has been arrested after police went to check the sobriety of a driver and noticed a significant amount of drugs inside the car.

On Saturday, 25-year-old Heriberto Gonzalez of Worcester pulled into the Monson Police Department’s parking lot. Officers were checking on the sobriety of Gonzalez when they discovered a large amount of ecstasy, Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, and THC products inside his vehicle.

Police also seize a scale, packaging material and a total of $3,451 in cash.

Gonzalez was arrest and charged with the following:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class E drug (two counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class D drug

He was later released on bail of $500 and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court.

