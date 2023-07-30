CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chester man was arrested on Saturday for firearm charges after police stopped a vehicle with Georgia plates driving over the speed limit.

According to the Chester-Blandford Police Department, while they were conducting speed enforcement in the center of Chester, one of the officers stopped a vehicle that had Georgia license plates for driving over the posted speed limit. The driver of the vehicle was driving an unregistered, and uninsured vehicle across the country.

When the driver was opening his trunk, he told the officers that he had a firearm in a bag in there. The officer located the firearm along with several rounds of ammunition, a high-capacity magazine, and an empty box of ammo.

The driver also said that there was a firearm in a cat carrier where he had placed his two cats during the stop. The officers found a loaded firearm that was in the carrier as well as more ammunition and magazines in his vehicle.

The driver was arrested for multiple firearm violations and was taken to Hampden County Jail with a $5000.00 bail set.