Man arrested after narcotics investigation in Enfield, crack-cocaine seized

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man and seized crack cocaine and powder cocaine after searching a home in Enfield as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics Tuesday morning.

According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, police searched a home on 100 Tariff Street in Enfield on a warrant and seized 830 grams of crack cocaine and powder cocaine around 5:30 a.m. Portions of the cocaine were packaged for sale along with drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 49-year-old Christopher Jenkins as a result of the investigation. Jenkins is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $250,000.

The Enfield Police Department, DEA Task Force, and Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau all assisted with the investigation.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said the Narcotics Bureau assisted due to the suspect allegedly selling drugs in western Massachusetts as well.