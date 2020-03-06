Man arrested after narcotics investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Detectives seized $2,470 and 20 grams of crack cocaine after a man with two active warrants was arrested in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives conducted a traffic stop of a car, that 35-year-old Tony Murph was a passenger of, near the intersection of White and Allen Streets at 11:15 a.m. Officers were aware Murph had two active warrants and arrested him.

Walsh said detectives have been investigating narcotics sales from Murph’s home on Cherry Street. Officers executed a search warrant at his home and seized 20 grams of crack cocaine and other narcotics-related items as well as $2,470. Murph is facing the following charges: