NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In Northampton Monday night, police had to follow a swerving car for miles on the highway.

According to the Northampton police, an officer attempted to stop the car on I-91 North in Northampton. The driver didn’t pull over right away, eventually getting off at Exit 35 near Deerfield.

A photo shared by a 22News viewer shows a vehicle pulled over just off the exit by eight State Police and Northampton Police cruisers. Police arrested 28-year-old Samuel De Araujo for multiple violations.