WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested a man after seizing drugs in a backpack the suspect claimed not to be his Sunday morning.

According to The West Springfield Department, around 1:15 a.m., officers saw David R. Brodeur acting erratically in the area of Riverdale Street and Highland Avenue and checked on his welfare after seeing him attempt to warm up during middle-teens temperature.

Police said Brodeur told officers he had nowhere to stay and showed common signs of opioid use and well as allegedly having hypodermic needles in his possession. Officers searched a nearby backpack that Brodeur claimed wasn’t his and recovered:

Legal documents in Brodeur’s name

380 individual bags of heroin (stamped “ Al Bruno ”)

”) 21.87 grams of cocaine

54 Clonazepam pills

12 Alprazolam pills

7 Hydromorphone/Hydrochloride pills

1 digital scale

2 unnamed pill bottles (labels removed)

Empty baggies

Cotton balls

Hypodermic needles

Butane torch lighter

$322 in cash

Other assorted drug paraphernalia

Brodeur was taken into custody then taken to the West Springfield Police Department for arrest possessing.

Brodeur was charged with the following: