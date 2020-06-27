Man arrested after police recover illegal firearm at a home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after police recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition in Springfield Friday.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 28-year-old James Bennett was arrested after an investigation into illegal activity lead officers to his at his home located on Wisteria Street.

During a search of his home, police seized a firearm, ammunition and shotgun shells. Bennett has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, improper storage of a license and possession of ammunition without a FID card.

Booking photos are scheduled to be released Monday.