GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Greenfield has been arrested and is facing several charges after police seized a ghost gun from him Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance on Mill Street Saturday. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old William Rewis in possession of a loaded ghost Glock.

Rewis was taken into custody. He’s being charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a large capacity magazine

Threat to commit a crime among other charges

Rewis was taken to the Franklin County House of Correction and bail is set at $20,000.