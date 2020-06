PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police arrested a man after receiving a report of a person with an illegal firearm at a residence on Thursday.

According to The Pittsfield Police Department, officers were called to Second Street where they found 33-year-old Joshua Stimpson and a loaded 9mm pistol that Stimpton admitted was his.

He is now facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card.