Man arrested after rifle shot at South Hadley police

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in South Hadley was arrested after police were called to a home for a report of an armed man barricaded in a home Thursday.

The South Hadley Police Department said officers went to a home on Upper River Road at around 5:35 p.m. with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and Chicopee Police. While police staged around the home, a man fired a rifle from the window in the direction of South Hadley police officers. The officers were not injured and did not return fire.

The South Hadley Police spoke with the man through the loudspeaker and were able to get the man to surrender. 54-year-old Stephen Dudzik was arrested at around 7:21 p.m. and is being held without bail, pending his arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

Dudzik is charged with the following: