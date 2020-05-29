1  of  2
Man arrested after running from police in Chicopee

(Photo: Chicopee PD)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man after a traffic stop and a foot pursuit in Chicopee Thursday night.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, officers observed 27-year-old Joshua Rivera driving on Grattan Street, crossing traffic lines, and passing vehicles around 8:49 p.m. Officers attempted to pull Rivera over when he sped up and turned down Dickinson Street.

Wilk said Rivera stopped, got out of the car on the passenger side and began to run. Officers chased Rivera through several yards, over fences and finally located him in a yard off Ashley Street.

Wilk said Rivera saw officers and laid on the ground and yelled “please do not kill me.” Rivera complied and was arrested. He was taken to the Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee and is being held on a $1,000 bail. He is facing the following charges:

  • Failure to stop for police
  • Operating with a suspended license, subsequent offense
  • Negligent operation
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Speeding
  • Trespassing

While a precautionary lockdown is in place at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow, men who have recently been arrested by police departments in the county are temporarily being held in a portion of the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

