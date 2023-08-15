SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police seized more than two kilos of cocaine and two guns from three locations in Springfield and South Hadley.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson, on Friday, August 11th, 28-year-old Jarrell Smith of Springfield was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws.

The arrest followed the execution of three search warrants in Springfield and South Hadley that led to the seizure of approximately 2,070 grams of cocaine that was divided into two bricks.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Smith was arrested on Haig Avenue in South Hadley and arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Smith’s home on Arthur Street in Springfield was searched and police seized an additional amount of approximately 160 grams of suspected cocaine and two illicit handguns. One of the guns had a fully-loaded 30-round extended magazine and was equipped with a laser sight.

Additional charges are pending for the extra quantity of cocaine and the possession of firearms. Law enforcement may also pursue charges against another South Hadley resident in connection with this case. The third location of the search warrant was not disclosed.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

The investigation was conducted by members of the West Division of the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) and federal Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, State Police Gang Unit, and State Police K9 Unit, along with members of the Hampshire/Franklin County Narcotic Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Springfield Office, and Springfield and South Hadley Police assisted.