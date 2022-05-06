SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have taken a suspect into custody after a shooting incident on Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4 p.m. on Friday, a suspect matching the description of the shooter from Tuesday’s incident on Worthington Street was found by a Springfield Police Officer. After a foot pursuit, the suspect was taken near Brown Street and Bay Street. A gun was recovered.

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.