WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop on Route 20 in West Springfield.

At around 2 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop due to speeding on Route 20 near Rogers Avenue. The driver, identified as Steven Santiago of Springfield, was allegedly going 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. Due to a suspended license, he was arrested.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol found in the unlocked glovebox that was stolen out of Vermont and a bottle of a white powdery substance, which was confirmed to be cocaine.

Steven Santiago was charged with the following: