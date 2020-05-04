Man arrested after spitting at, violently assaulting officers in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Ludlow police arrested a repeat offender Sunday after violently assaulting officers.

Ludlow Police Lt. Dan Valadas told 22News, officers found 41-year-old Christopher Barroso in a parking lot of Uncle Bob’s General Store located at 967 East Street. Barroso was inside a Red Honda that was reportedly in an accident just before police arrived. Callers told police the driver looked like he was having a seizure.

Valadas said officers along with Fire Department Paramedics attempted to speak to Barroso, but he refused. Instead, he allegedly became actively assaultive toward the officers and began charging at them. Barroso then began violently resisting as officers arrested him. Valsado said once placed in the police car, Barroso violently starting striking his head on the interior divider and managed to headbutt an officer.

Barroso was taken to the Ludlow Police Department and refused to cooperate for booking. Valsado said he started to urinate and spit blood while in his cell. The blood came from head injuries after hitting it against the divider in the car. In the cell, Barroso attempted spit at the faces of officers and paramedics in the area.

Valsado said he was restrained and placed on a stretcher while being taken to Baystate Medical Center for a medical evaluation. After his release, Barroso was taken to the Hampden County Correctional Center in Ludlow where he was held overnight on a $10,000 bond.

After Barroso was arraigned Monday morning, a dangerousness hearing was requested. He was previously arrested for violent assaults including threatening to kill his then-girlfriend “biblical style.”

Barroso has been charged with the following: