Man arrested after stabbing at a liquor store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man on Thursday, January 23 in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, on January 25, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Duane Addy of Arthur Picard Circle, after an investigation into a stabbing.

Walsh said Addy allegedly stabbed a man after an argument inside a liquor store located on the 500 block of State Street on January 23. The victim suffered severe injuries that were at the time potentially life-threatening.

Addy was charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant (Springfield)

Armed assault to murder

Arrest Warrant in (Chicopee)