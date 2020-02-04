Man arrested after stabbing at a liquor store in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man on Thursday, January 23 in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, on January 25, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Duane Addy of Arthur Picard Circle, after an investigation into a stabbing.
Walsh said Addy allegedly stabbed a man after an argument inside a liquor store located on the 500 block of State Street on January 23. The victim suffered severe injuries that were at the time potentially life-threatening.
Addy was charged with the following:
Arrest Warrant (Springfield)
- Armed assault to murder
Arrest Warrant in (Chicopee)
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
- No registration sticker
- Lights violation
- No inspection sticker