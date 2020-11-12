Man arrested after stabbing in Enfield, one injured

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Enfield_Police_Vehicle_1525200234092.jpg

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Enfield, Connecticut Wednesday night.

According to Enfield Police, officers received a call about a stabbing in front of 98 Pearl Street around 11:30 p.m. where they located a man suffering from several wounds to his abdomen. He was provided medical care until Enfield EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

After an investigation and a review of the Enfield Joint Operation Center camera footage, officers determined the suspect, known to the victim and police, to be 34-year-old Justin Foster.

Police said another officer in the area looking for the suspect located him in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was detained for investigated purposes and additional information was determined. Foster was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault first degree
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Breach of peace second degree

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hartford Superior Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today