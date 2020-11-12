Man arrested after stabbing in Enfield, one injured

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Enfield, Connecticut Wednesday night.

According to Enfield Police, officers received a call about a stabbing in front of 98 Pearl Street around 11:30 p.m. where they located a man suffering from several wounds to his abdomen. He was provided medical care until Enfield EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

After an investigation and a review of the Enfield Joint Operation Center camera footage, officers determined the suspect, known to the victim and police, to be 34-year-old Justin Foster.

Police said another officer in the area looking for the suspect located him in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was detained for investigated purposes and additional information was determined. Foster was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault first degree

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Breach of peace second degree

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hartford Superior Court.