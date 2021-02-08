Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle that was left unattended while running

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car that was left running and unattended Monday morning.

The Enfield Police Department said at around 6:00 a.m., a person had started their vehicle to warm up and left it unattended when a man stole the vehicle.

Officers shortly located the stolen vehicle on Route 190 and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the stolen vehicle drove off and Enfield Police did not pursue him due to state pursuit policies.

The vehicle was later found crashed into a snow bank with no driver. Witnesses of the incident told police that the man had run away after the accident and took off clothes as he was running.

The Enfield Police were able to then track the suspect using K9 Nova and the discarded clothing found. The suspect was located a half a mile from the accident and arrested.

Police are also reminding residents to lock your vehicle if you plan to turn it on and walk away.