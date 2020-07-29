Man arrested after traffic stop in Holyoke, drugs seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police Troopers arrested a man and seized 500 bags of a substance believed to be heroin after a traffic stop in Holyoke on Tuesday night.

According to state police, a trooper was in the area of Worcester Place in Holyoke when he saw a black Acura committing a vehicle violations and pulled the car over at the intersection of High Street around 7:25 p.m. While the trooper was talking to the driver of the car, 31-year-old Santiago Soltren-Ramirez of Holyoke, he saw several wax paper folds stamped with blue ink in the center console area of the car.

Police said when the trooper removed Soltren-Ramirez from the car he noticed that several more wax paper bags stamped with blue ink fell from his lap. The trooper then arrested Soltren-Ramirez and searched the car where he located 500 bags of a substance believed to be heroin, a plastic bag containing pills believed to be MDMA, and $613 in cash.

Soltren-Ramirez was taken to the Northampton Barracks where he was booked and charged with the following:

  • Possession to distribute class A -2nd offense
  • Possession of class B – 2nd offense
  • Number plate violation
  • Equipment violation

He was transferred to the Hampshire House of Correction pending his arraignment in Holyoke District Court Wednesday.

